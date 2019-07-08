Mirum Pharmaceuticals readies IPO

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $92M IPO.

The Foster City, CA-based biopharmaceutical outfit develops novel therapies for liver diseases. Its current pipeline consists of maralizibat, in Phase 3 development for an inherited bile secretion disorder called progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and (soon-to-be) Phase 3 for an inherited bile duct disorder called Alagille syndrome, and volixibat for the treatment of adults with cholestatic liver diseases. Phase 2 development should start in 2020.

2019 Financials (Q1): Operating Expenses: $6.2M; Net Loss: ($6.0M); Cash Burn: ($2.4M).