J&J's Darzalex shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in certain MM patients

Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF -2.3%) announces that a Phase 2 clinical trial, GRIFFIN, evaluating licensee Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.3%) unit Janssen Biotech's Darzalex (daratumumab), combined with Celgene's Revlimid (lenalidomide), Takeda's Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone (VRd), in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients eligible for high-dose chemo and autologous stem cell transplantation met the primary endpoint.
Patients receiving Darzalex + VRd showed a 42.4% rate of stringent complete responses compared to 32.0% for VRd alone.
No new safety signals were reported.
Darzalex is currently approved in the U.S. for multiple myeloma patients ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.
