Stocks slide as investors reassess rates outlook

Once markets opened, stocks slumped and stayed down as investors reassess the probability of the Fed cutting rates for the rest of the year.

The Nasdaq fell 0.8% , the S&P 500 declined 0.5% , and the Dow slipped 0.4% .

Six out of 11 of the S&P 500 industry sectors ended the session in the red, with materials ( -1.0% ) and communication services ( -0.8% ) sliding the most; real estate ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) fared the best.

10-year Treasury yield fell 1 basis point to 2.034%.

Crude oil edges down 0.1% to $57.46 per barrel; gold, which had been up for most of the day, slips 0.3% to $1,395.60 per ounce.