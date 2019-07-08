Jack in the Box closes on financing deal

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announces the completion of a $1.3B securitized financing transaction.

The deal included the sale of $575M of Series 2019-1 3.982% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, $275M of iSeries 2019-1 4.476% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes and $450M of Series 2019-1 4.970% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes.

Interest payments on the 2019 Notes are payable on a quarterly basis.

The net proceeds of the sale of the notes are expected to be used to repay all of the existing indebtedness under the company's senior credit facility, to pay the transaction costs and to fund the reserve accounts associated with the securitized financing facility, as well as for working capital purposes and for general corporate purposes.

Source: Press Release