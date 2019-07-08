Petrobras to sell gas assets in probe settlement

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has signed an agreement with a regulator ending an investigation into gas lawsuits, Bloomberg notes.

CADE says that it has agreed to archive lawsuits probing anticompetitive behavior in the gas sector, and Petrobras will sell its stake in gas transportation and distribution companies.

That divestment has to be completed by the end of 2021, CADE says. That deadline could be extended at the regulator's discretion. And purchasers of the assets may not hold stakes in Petrobras or its affiliates.