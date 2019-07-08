AzurRx initiates new mid-stage study of MS1819-SD in cystic fibrosis; shares up 12% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) is up 12% after hours on light volume in response to the launch of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MS1819-SD, combined with standard porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), in cystic fibrosis patients with severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency who continue to experience clinical symptoms of fat malabsorption despite maximum PERT therapy. Preliminary data should be available in early 2020. The trial should be completed later that year.

Another Phase 2, OPTION, assessing MS1819-SD in a head-to-head comparison with PERT, is ongoing with topline data expected in August/September.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the study and provide an R&D update.