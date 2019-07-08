Sanmina adds Liebel as chief operating officer, president

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) says Hartmut Liebel has joined the company as president and chief operating officer.

Liebel was most recently president/CEO of iQor, a provider of intelligent customer interaction and product outsourcing solutions. He had spent more than 10 years at Jabil in a number of roles, including CEO of Aftermarket Services.

"His extensive background in the EMS industry successfully transforming businesses through diversification and operational excellence with a focus on profitable growth comes at an opportune time for Sanmina," says CEO Michael Clarke.