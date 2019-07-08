Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) plans projects to increase the partnership's capacity to load liquefied petroleum gas, polymer grade propylene, and crude oil from its Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.

EPD rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Currently, Enterprise's nameplate LPG loading capacity is ~660K barrels per day; previously, Enterprise announced a project to add 175K of LPG loading capacity, which is under construction and slated for completion late Q3 2019.

The additional projects will boost incremental LPG loading capacity by 260K bpd more and are expected to be in service in Q3 2020.

When completed, the projects will give EHT nameplate capacity to load up to almost 1.1M bpd of LPG, or ~33M barrels per month.

EPD will also be adding refrigeration facilities to load up to an incremental 67,200 bpd of fully refrigerated PGP and will build an eighth dock at its Houston Ship Channel terminal to load ~840K bpd of crude oil, increasing its nameplate export capacity to 2.75M bpd.