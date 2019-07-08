Montage Resources to reduce planned activity level for 2H 2019

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) expects Q2 production to be above the high end of its previously announced guidance and to exceed current consensus expectations.

As a result of operational efficiencies as well as the currently anticipated lower commodity price environment for 2H 2019, the Company plans to reduce activity to one gross operated rig from the two gross operated rigs.

The planned activity reduction will result in ~$30M reduced 2019 capital spending compared to the initial 2019 capital plan of between $375M- $400M

MR also reaffirms FY19 production guidance of 520 - 540 MMcfe per day and cash production costs of $1.35 to $1.45 per Mcfe.