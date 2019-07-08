Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) completes its 2019 catastrophe reinsurance program, which includes "a significant reduction of our per-event retention to $80 million, as we look to lower our catastrophe exposure and produce more predictable earnings and cash flow,” said President and CEO Alan Colberg.

2019 U.S. program provides $1.16B of coverage in excess of $80M retention per-event with a projected maximum loss of ~1-in-173-year storm, based on projected modeled loss estimates.

When combined with Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, the program is covered for gross Florida losses of up to $1.4B.

Multiyear reinsurance contracts cover ~35% of reinsurance layers.