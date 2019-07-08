Brookfield Business completes Ouro Verde purchase

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU), together with institutional partners, closes on the acquisition of 100% of the equity capital of Ouro Verde Locação e Seviços, a Brazilian heavy equipment and light vehicle fleet management company.

As part of the arrangements, Brookfield sponsored a recapitalization in which Ouro Verde received R$500M (US$131M) to strengthen its balance sheet and support its growth strategy and assumed certain liabilities.

Brookfield and Ouro Verde originally entered into a transaction on Sept. 4, 2018 for Brookfield to acquire a 55% controlling interest in the company; the original agreement was significantly modified, and under the terms of the new arrangements Brookfield acquired all the equity in Ouro Verde.

Brookfield Business Partners will fund ~$50M of the equity using existing liquidity. Following closing, a portion of Brookfield Business Partners' investment may be syndicated to other institutional partners.

Previously: Brookfield Business Partners to buy stake in Brazilian fleet management company (Sept. 4, 2018)