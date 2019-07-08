Piper Jaffray nears pact to buy Sandler O'Neill for $485M - WSJ

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) is close to an agreement to acquire Sandler O'Neill + Partners for $485M in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the deal.

The acquisition would combine Piper Jaffray's broad client base with Sandler O'Neill's business of advising community banks on mergers, debt issuance, and equity offerings.

Private equity firms Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Kelso & Co. bought about a 40% stake in Sandler O'Neill in 2010. This deal would allow them to cash out of the investment.