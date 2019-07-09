Virgin Galactic planning to go public

Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is preparing for liftoff as a publicly traded company, as it remains locked in a space race with privately held Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin (BORGN) and Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE).

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is planning to invest roughly $800M in Virgin Galactic for a 49% stake, WSJ reports.

The company expects that the deal will give it enough capital until its spaceships can commercially operate and turn a profit.