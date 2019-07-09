CBO outlines effects of $15 minimum wage

Raising the pay floor to $15 per hour by 2025 would boost wages for 17M American workers, but 1.3M people would lose jobs, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

House Democrats led by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., have already introduced a bill to gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, called the Raise the Wage Act, and could vote on the legislation later this month.

It's expected to pass, though the GOP-held Senate won't likely take it up. President Trump could also oppose it.