Hong Kong leader says extradition bill 'dead'

Addressing the weeks-long mass protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said today that the controversial extradition bill was "dead" though she didn't say whether she would withdraw the legislation.

The demonstrations have sent financial institutions scrambling for liquid assets, triggering interbank interest rates in the city to shoot up across the curve.

Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when it became a special administrative region of China under a 'one country, two systems" framework, but many citizens have expressed concern that their civil rights are slowly being eroded under Beijing.

