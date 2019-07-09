Qualcomm asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling's impact

The latest in Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) antitrust case has seen the chipmaker ask a U.S. appeals court to pause a decision that could drastically alter its business model while it tries to overturn the ruling.

The filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh last week declined to put on hold her own ruling in a case brought by FTC against company, which is the largest supplier of modem chips that connect smartphones to wireless data networks.