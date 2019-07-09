Airbus, Boeing may pull out of Canada fighter race

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) may pull out of a bidding process to supply Canada with new fighter jets because they say the contest is unfairly tilted toward Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), sources told Reuters.

In May, Canada said it planned to drop a clause stipulating that bidders looking to supply 88 jets must offer a legally binding guarantee to give Canadian businesses 100% of the value of the deal in economic benefits.

The original clause would have excluded Lockheed's F-35, the plane the Canadian air force wants. The contract is worth between C$15B-C$19B.