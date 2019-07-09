SEC defends pace of VW investigation

The SEC has defended the pace of its probe into Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer asked why the agency waited two years after a global scandal related to vehicle emissions to sue the automaker.

Our "staff worked hard and as quickly as possible under very difficult circumstances to complete an investigation into numerous different securities offerings conducted by a foreign company and three of its affiliates over many years," and "treated VW fairly and afforded the company full process throughout its investigation."

The agency added that its challenges "included long delays by VW in producing documents and other information," and "uncooperative witnesses who were reluctant or altogether refused to speak to the staff."