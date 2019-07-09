Full slate of Fedspeak

Jerome Powell is heading into the batter's box, with speeches over the next three days ranging from comments at the Boston Fed to his semiannual monetary policy testimony to Congress.

Today, he's scheduled to give opening remarks at a conference discussing the effectiveness of bank stress tests as the U.S. central bank considers changes to its critical post-financial crisis tool. Also on watch are addresses by Fed policymakers Raphael Bostic, James Bullard and Randal Quarles.

While traders have priced in a 100% probability of a Fed rate cut in July, expectations for a more aggressive cut have been tempered by the strong jobs report released Friday.