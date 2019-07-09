Big charges as ABB offloads solar business

ABB (NYSE:ABB) will pay up to $470M to hand over its loss-making solar inverter business to Italy’s FIMER, highlighting the tough conditions in the solar industry where prices have fallen in the face of Chinese competition and increased production.

An after-tax non-operational charge of approximately $430M wil be taken in the second quarter of 2019 to get rid of the business, with up to three quarters of the money being cash paid to FIMER.

An extra $40M will come in separation costs, ABB added, with the deal due to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.