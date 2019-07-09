PepsiCo beat Q2 bottom-line estimates, reaffirms FY2019 outlook

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 4.5% in Q2.
Foreign exchange impact on revenue was -3%.
Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $4.01B (+4.5%); Quaker Foods North America: $540M (+2.5%); Latin America: $1.89B (+2%); North America Beverages: $5.32B (+2.5%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $3.13B (+0.5%); AMENA: $1.56B (-1%).
Total core gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 55.5%.
Total core operating margin rate dropped 130 bps to 17.7%.
FY2019 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: 4%; Core EPS: $5.50; Tax rate: ~21%; Net capital expenditure: ~$4.5B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$9B; Free cash flow: ~$5B.
PEP +0.48% premarket.
