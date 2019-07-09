IDEAYA Bio beefs up management team

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announces promotions of Paul A. Stone, J.D., as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Andres Ruiz Briseno, C.P.A., as Vice President, Finance, and Mick O'Quigley, M.B.A., as Vice President, Development Operations.

Paul Stone previously served as Senior VP, General Counsel and Head of Operations. Prior to joining IDEAYA, Paul was with 5AM Ventures in various capacities including as Partner, General Counsel, and CFO.

Andres Briseno most recently served as Senior Director, Finance, and Controller. Mr. Andres previously was Associate Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Pharmacyclics.

Mick O'Quigley joined IDEAYA with over twenty years of clinical operations experience, including most recently as Program Group Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Portfolio at Genentech, where he led global clinical operations activities for ten years.