State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan

The U.S. has put on its plans for higher Chinese tariffs on hold, but raised the political pressure in other ways overnight with the approval of a major arms sale to Taiwan.

It includes 108 General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) M1A2T Abrams tanks, 250 Stinger missiles and related equipment at an estimated value of $2.2B.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the deal was a serious violation of international law and a "crude interference in China’s internal affairs, harming China’s sovereignty and security interests."