Etsy unveils free shipping initiative

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) says it's planning to make free shipping a core part of the Etsy shopping experience.

The company is providing sellers with tools and support to help them guarantee free shipping to U.S. buyers who spend at least $35 in their shop.

Etsy will give priority placement in U.S. search results to items that ship free and to shops that guarantee U.S. buyers free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

"Ultimately, we believe this will help increase marketplace conversion and order value, encourage repeat visits, and drive more sales for Etsy sellers," notes Etsy CEO Josh Silverman.

ETSY -0.641% premarket to $63.60.

Source: Press Release