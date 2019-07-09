Dr. Reddy’s launches Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl in two strengths in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has launched an OTC store-brand equivalent of Mucinex D Extended Release Tablets in two strengths - Guaifenesin 600 and 1200 mg, and Pseudoephedrine HCl 60 and 120 mg, in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl is used to help loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways; relieve nasal congestion due to common cold, hay fever, and upper respiratory allergies; promote nasal and/or sinus drainage; and temporarily relieve sinus congestion and pressure.

The Mucinex D had U.S. sales of ~$71M for year ended May 2019, according to IRI.

Mucinex is a trademark of RB HEALTH LLC