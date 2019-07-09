Altimmune up 10% premarket on acquisition of Spitfire Pharma

Thinly traded nano cap Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is up 10% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that it has agreed to acquire Spitfire Pharma for up to $93M.

Under the terms of the deal, Spitfire shareholders will receive $5M in ALT common stock upfront, up to $8M in regulatory and clinical milestones (either cash or ALT stock) and up to $80M in sales-based milestones.

The top prize is pipeline candidate SP-1373 (to be renamed ALT-801), a GLP-1/Glucagon receptor co-agonist for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

ALT will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the transaction.