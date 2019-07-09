Healthcare 

Aptinyx files for $24M stock offering

|About: Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)|By:, SA News Editor

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) has entered into a sales agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC, to offer and sell common shares up to $50M.

This prospectus is offering of up to $24M shares of common stock under the agreement, assuming sales of 7,185,628 common shares at $3.34 per share. APTX will be required to file another prospectus in the event it wants to offer more than $24M common shares.

Net proceeds will be used for the advancement of product candidates, for other general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.

