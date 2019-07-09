3M -1% as RBC says reputation 'eroding'

Following a 3.3% slide over the last two trading days, analyst Deane Dray at RBC Capital lowered his rating on 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Sector Perform from Outperform, while slashing his PT on shares by 15% to $176.

After an "unsettling string" of guidance cuts, 3M's reputation as a "defensive, high-quality industrial is eroding," he wrote in a research note.

3M shares are down another 1.3% premarket on the news, a move that would extend the stock's YTD decline to around 12.5% .

Most sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors have a Hold rating on MMM, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.