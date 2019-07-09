Clearside Bio up 2% premarket on Suprachoroidal Space Microinjector deal

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Aura Biosciences for the use of its Suprachoroidal Space (SCS) Microinjector to deliver Aura’s drug candidates into the SCS for the treatment of certain ocular cancers, including choroidal melanoma.

Aura is licensing Clearside’s SCS Microinjector as a potential non-surgical alternative to intravitreal delivery of its anti-cancer drug candidates. If the collaboration proves successful, Aura may utilize the SCS Microinjector for certain future development programs.

Pursuant to the licensing agreement, Clearside is eligible to receive pre-specified milestone payments, as well as royalties on product sales that utilize the SCS Microinjector.