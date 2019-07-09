Piper Jaffray to buy Sandler O'Neill for $485M

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) and Sander O'Neill + Partners confirm that they agreed to merge to form Piper Sandler Companies, a move that accelerates Piper Jaffray's goal of building its M&A advisory business, adding a differentiated fixed income business, and expanding its equity research and sales and trading franchise.

Under the terms of the agreement, Piper Jaffray will acquire 100% of the equity and partnerships interests in Sandler O'Neill.

Sandler O'Neill equity holders will get $350M in cash and Sandler O'Neill employee partners will get $235M in restricted consideration, primarily in Piper Jaffray restricted stock.

PJC agreed to provide $115M in long-term retention incentives, primarily in restricted stock to Sandler O'Neill employees.

Sees deal more than 10% accretive to 2020 non-GAAP EPS.

Jimmy Dunne, senior managing principal at Sandler O'Neill, will become vice chairman of Piper Sandler and senior managing principal of Piper Sandler's financial services business.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.