Analyst coverage launches on Chewy

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is on watch after a huge slew of analyst coverage arrives, including from firms that were underwriters on the IPO.
Positive ratings are in this morning from JPMorgan (Overweight, $42 price target), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Buy, $40 PT), UBS (Buy) and Wells Fargo (Outperform, $40 PT).
Firms with more cautious ratings include Jefferies (Hold, $35 PT), Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight), Nomura (Neutral, $36 PT), Barclays (Equal-weight, $32 PT) and RBC (Sector Perform, $37 PT).
No Sell-equivalent ratings have been turned in yet.
Shares of Chewy are down 0.17% premarket to $34.34 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $22.00 to $41.34.
