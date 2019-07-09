European junk yields head below zero

We now have another story that could alternatively be titled, "Why Treasury Bond Bears Keep Getting It Wrong."

Bloomberg's Laura Benitez and Tasos Vossos note that sub-zero yields have spread to the European junk-bond market. A full 14 high-yield issues now sport negative yields, they write. It hardly needs to be said (or maybe it does), but that's up from zero at the start of the year.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield this morning hovers at 2.06%. That compares to -0.36% in Germany, -0.13% in Japan, and 0.37% in Spain. Winter is coming.

