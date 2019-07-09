Cowen softens view on Myriad Genetics in premarket analyst action

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (113% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) initiated with Outperform rating and $52 (101% upside) at Oppenheimer.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) initiated with Outperform rating and $23 (40% upside) price target at Baird.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (59% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen and Company. Shares down 2% premarket.

CannTrust Holdings (TRST CN) downgraded to Market Perform with a C$6 (20% upside) price target at BMO. Downgraded to Neutral with a C$6 price target at Eight Capital.