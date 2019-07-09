iPhone optimism prompts Apple stock price target boost at J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee turns "incrementally positive" on the volume outlook for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone shipments in 2020, citing a stronger iPhone replacement cycle in 2020 than previously expected.

Chatterjee raises his AAPL stock price target to $239 from $233 while maintaining the Overweight rating he has assigned the stock for at least the past three years.

The analyst forecasts 2020 iPhone shipments totaling 195M units vs. 185M previously and sees EPS of $13.00 in 2020 and $15.30 in 2021, up from a respective $12.85 and $15.10, and expects the launch of four iPhone models in 2020, with "more significant" spec upgrades.

"The incrementally positive volume outlook for 2020 is likely to drive upgrades to consensus earnings expectations, in turn driving positive sentiment for the shares and marking a significant change from downward revisions to near-term earnings over the last few months from continued concerns around the impact of the U.S.-China trade war/slowdown in China," Chatterjee writes.