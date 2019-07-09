Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed senior notes offering

Melco Resorts Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to make a partial repayment of the principal amount outstanding under the revolving credit facility under the amended and restated credit facilities entered into by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, a subsidiary of Melco Resorts Finance, in 2015.

The interest rate and other terms of the New Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.