Lindsay profit slips, misses estimates

Adjusted net earnings for FQ3 were $5.5M, or $0.50 per diluted share vs. $17.9M, or $1.66 a year earlier.

Irrigation segment revenues came in at $98.6M, a decrease of $29.8M, or 23%, compared to $128.4M in the prior year's quarter. Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $22.4M, a decrease of $18.7M, or 45%, compared to $41.2M in the prior year third quarter.

Backlog of unshipped orders at May 31, 2019 was $42.5M vs. $55.8M a year earlier.

Outlook: "Severe wet weather and widespread flooding in the U.S. have caused delayed corn plantings and curtailed planted acreage, reducing supply estimates and driving a recent increase in corn prices. Any further reduction in supply and increase in corn prices supports an improved outlook for irrigation equipment demand," said CEO Tim Hassinger. "The short-term outlook for international markets remains mixed, with growth expected in Brazil and developing markets while certain other markets remain challenged."

LNN -3.6% premarket

FQ3 results