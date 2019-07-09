British pound slides amid expected economic weakening

The British pound drops to its lowest point in at least two years against the U.S. dollar as economists predict the U.K. economy in Q2 likely contracted for the first time since 2012.

The pound sterling fell to as low as $1.244 per U.S. dollar, down 0.6% .

Another factor that may be affecting the U.K. currency is President Trump's statements that he won't deal with the U.K. ambassador to the U.S., after confidential memos, in which the diplomat described the U.S. administration as "inept", were leaked.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) slides 0.6% in premarket trading.

