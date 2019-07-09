Starbucks adds new markets to delivery program

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has added Dallas, Houston and Orange County to its Starbucks Delivers program powered by Uber Eats, according to Bloomberg.

Starbucks Delivers is also available in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco Bay area, Seattle and the Washington, D.C area.

The program features delivery of about 95% of core menu items within 30 minutes for a $0.49 delivery fee and 15% service fee (minimum $2 fee).