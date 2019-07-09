Aclaris Therapeutics nabs new patent in U.S.; shares up 5% premarket

The USPTO has issued Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), Patent No. 10,335,391 covering methods of treating facial erythema associated with rosacea using a 1.0% w/w oxymetazoline hydrochloride composition.

This issued U.S. Patent will be listed in the Orange Book for RHOFADE and is set to expire in June 2035.

The patent contains 37 claims directed to methods of treating facial erythema associated with rosacea.

The RHOFADE patent estate includes five other Orange Book listed U.S. patents expiring between January 2024 and June 2035, as well as several pending U.S. patent applications.