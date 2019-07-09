CIBC scoops up a U.S. boutique i-bank

CIBC (NYSE:CM) agrees to acquire Clearly Gull, a Milwaukee-based boutique investment banking firm specializing in middle-market M&A, private capital placement, and debt advisory in the U.S.

The deal is expected to close in Q4.

Terms weren't disclosed.

"This acquisition is a further investment in our North American platform that will deliver enhanced Capital Markets capabilities for our clients, and support our diversification and growth objectives," said Michael Capatides, senior executive vice president and group head, U.S. region and president and CEO, CIBC Bank USA.