Vaxart up 11% premarket on Janssen deal for oral flu vaccine

Nano cap Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is up 11% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. to evaluate VXRT's oral vaccine platform for its universal influenza vaccine program.

Under the terms of the agreement, VXRT will produce an oral vaccine containing certain proprietary antigens from Janssen and will test the candidate in a preclinical challenge model. Once completed, Janssen will have the option to negotiate an exclusive global license to VXRT's technology encompassing these antigens.