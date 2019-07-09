Wells Fargo sees sunny days for Six Flags

Wells Fargo upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.

Analyst Timothy Conder points to improving weather trends and expects upward Street revisions to China estimates and adjusted EBITDA.

On a macro level, Conder notes the regional price/value "getaway" proposition offered to consumers by Six Flags parks in a slow growth U.S. economic environment.

WF's price target of $56 implies a 12.0x EV/EBITDA multiple. The average sell-side PT is $59.17. The 52-week high is $72.39.