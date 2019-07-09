U.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports, government says

The U.S. Department of Commerce issues a preliminary ruling that domestic producers are being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, and says it will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of such steel.

An industry trade group had filed a petition asking for the trade case to be launched in fabricated steel, which is used in major building projects such as bridges, buildings and ports.

Mexico's government says the U.S. countervailing duty investigation is an "ordinary" anti-dumping probe that will not threaten ratification of the new North American trade deal.

Potentially relevant tickers include X, AKS, NUE, CX

ETFs: SLX, EWW, EWC, MXF, MXE