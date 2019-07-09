Containerboard prices still under pressure

Wells Fargo thinks slower than expected containerboard/packaging demand and reduced production rates will offset the benefit from lower recovered fiber costs in Q2.

The firm says domestic prices are down another $15 to $25 per ton in Q2 due in part to lower demand from Chinese buyers.

"Looking into H2 2019, we believe OCC costs have stabilized with modest upward tension as collection rates begin to falter. From an earnings perspective, we believe disappointing demand trends, reduced operating rates and lower price realization will more than offset benefits from lower OCC," updates WF.

May pricing statistics are due to be released next week.

