CorMedix down 3% premarket on Neutrolin NDA update

Citing FDA feedback, CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) says it does not believe that it will be required to conduct another Phase 3 study evaluating Neutrolin as a catheter lock solution for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients.

The agency stated that results from the Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 trial may be sufficient to support a marketing application but deferred a final determination until after it has reviewed the NDA.

Discussions on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data are ongoing. Once resolved, a pre-IND meeting will be next up.

Shares sold off in February on concerns that the FDA would require another Phase 3 study, still a possibility.