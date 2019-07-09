Caleres to go big in China

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announces an expansion of its international strategy with a plan to distribute footwear in greater China through a joint venture with Brand Investment Holding. Distribution areas will include Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

Naturalizer and Sam Edelman will be the inaugural brands and both will be marketed and sold across multiple channels, including branded retail stores and e-commerce sites. Both Naturalizer and Sam Edelman will be available online in the summer of 2019, with availability at brick and mortar in an initial group of six new stores in key cities. This summer, the first Naturalizer door will open in Beijing and the first Sam Edelman door will be launched in Shanghai.

"This strategic partnership allows Caleres to continue to expand globally in one of the world’s biggest markets and pairs our footwear expertise and brand strength with Gemkell's deep knowledge of the Chinese consumer and retail expertise," says Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan

Source: Press Release