Electameccanica Vehicles +15% after attracting a bull rating

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) pops in early trading after Roth Capital steps in with a new Buy rating.

The stock is thinly-covered on Wall Street, with only two firms on record with Buy-equivalent ratings.

Last month, the electric minicar maker appointed Paul Rivera as its new CEO. Looking ahead, Electrameccanica Vehicles says it has more than 60K vehicle pre-orders and opened a production facility in Chongqing, China aimed at mass production.