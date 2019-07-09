Trovagene begins patient enrollment in early-stage colorectal cancer trial

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) has initiated patient enrollment in its Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin (bevacizumab) for second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with a KRAS mutation.

The trial will enroll up to 44 patients with a KRAS mutation and histologically confirmed metastatic and unresectable disease. In addition, patients must have failed treatment or be intolerant of FOLFOX (fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin) with or without Avastin (bevacizumab).

The trial is being conducted at three cancer centers: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hoag Cancer Center and The Mayo Clinic.

Trovagene licensed onvansertib (also known as NMS-1286937 and PCM-075) from Nerviano Medical Sciences.