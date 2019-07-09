Schwab adds more ETFs to commission-free program

Continuing to push the commission-free ETF trend, Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) adds 25 exchange-traded funds to Schwab ETF OneSource, its commission-free ETF program.

The new ETFs added today are from seven providers that cover a range of Morningstar categories including Muni National Intermediate, Consumer Defensive, and Consumer Cyclical.

Among the group being added are Direxion's Relative Weight ETFs such as Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) and Direxion MSCI USA Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDC).

Others include: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU), Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT), and IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN).

YTD, Schwab ETF OneSource has added 285 funds to the program, more than doubling the number of commission-free ETFs available to clients vs. last year.