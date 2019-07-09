Cellectar's CRL 131 Fast Track'd for DLBCL; shares up 6% premarket

The FDA designates Cellectar Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CLRB) lead candidate CLR 131 for Fast Track review for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 2 study, CLOVER-1, is in process. The estimated primary completion date is December.

CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate (PDC) that selectively delivers radiation to malignant cancer cells.